Podcast: Mailbag Part 2: Do You Have Faith in Blackhawks' Front Office to Lead Rebuild?

Mailbag: Do you have faith in Hawks' front office to lead rebuild?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your questions in Part 2 of the mailbag edition. What if the Blackhawks play themselves out of a Top 3 pick in the middle of the season? How much faith do you have in the management group to successfully lead this rebuild? Which prospects could we see in the NHL? If the Blackhawks land Connor Bedard, will they be in on Auston Matthews when he hits the market in 2024-25? The guys answer all that and more.

0:30 - What prospects, if any, do you think will see time in the NHL that we have not seen yet?

5:50 - If the Blackhawks are playing themselves out of a Top 3 pick in the middle of the season, will they move more players out?

8:35 - Do you have faith that the current administration can successfully lead the Blackhawks through a rebuild?

12:50 - What's the miss vs. hit rate on rebuilds in the NHL?

20:40 - Any chance Frank Nazar and Adam Fantilli play on the same line this year at Michigan?

22:45 - If the Blackhawks land Connor Bedard, will they be in on Auston Mathews when he hits the market in 2024-25?

