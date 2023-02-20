Chicago Blackhawks

Podcast: Jonathan Toews Won't Be Traded, and Vintage Patrick Kane Puts on Show

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Toews won't be traded, and vintage Kane puts on show originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about Jonathan Toews taking a step back from the team for health reasons and why he's not expected to be traded ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. Plus, vintage Patrick Kane puts on a show in what could be one of his final games at the United Center with the Blackhawks and why it was a message to teams across the league that he's still a gamebreaker. The guys also talk about Alex Stalock's return to practice, Jaxson Stauber's hot start and Cole Guttman scoring his first career NHL goal.

1:25 - Jonathan Toews takes a step back from the team for health reasons

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

9:20 - Vintage Patrick Kane puts on show in what could be one of his final games with Blackhawks at United Center

18:40 - Next steps for Kane

32:35 - Tankathon update

Local

Interstate 57 1 hour ago

Reward Offered in Interstate 57 Shooting That Killed 3, Including Infant Girl

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023 2 hours ago

Lightfoot Blasted on Voting Comments as Vallas Faces Criticism Amid DeSantis Visit to Area

34:15 - Alex Stalock finally practicing, and what to make of Jaxson Stauber's run

37:45 - Cole Guttman scores memorable first career NHL goal

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago Blackhawks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us