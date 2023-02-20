Podcast: Jonathan Toews Won't Be Traded, and Vintage Patrick Kane Puts on Show

Podcast: Toews won't be traded, and vintage Kane puts on show originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about Jonathan Toews taking a step back from the team for health reasons and why he's not expected to be traded ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. Plus, vintage Patrick Kane puts on a show in what could be one of his final games at the United Center with the Blackhawks and why it was a message to teams across the league that he's still a gamebreaker. The guys also talk about Alex Stalock's return to practice, Jaxson Stauber's hot start and Cole Guttman scoring his first career NHL goal.

1:25 - Jonathan Toews takes a step back from the team for health reasons

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

9:20 - Vintage Patrick Kane puts on show in what could be one of his final games with Blackhawks at United Center

18:40 - Next steps for Kane

32:35 - Tankathon update

34:15 - Alex Stalock finally practicing, and what to make of Jaxson Stauber's run

37:45 - Cole Guttman scores memorable first career NHL goal

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.