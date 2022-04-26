Podcast: Is Patrick Kane's Future With Blackhawks Tied to Alex DeBrincat?

Podcast: Is Kane's future with Hawks tied to DeBrincat? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss Patrick Kane's comments from his de-facto exit interview on Tuesday. Is his future in Chicago tied to Alex DeBrincat? Does Kane have a point when talking about ways they can accelerate the process? And how does Kane's competitive nature line up with a rebuild?

1:20 - Kane's nagging injury and getting back to 100 percent healthy

6:15 - Is Kane's future in Chicago tied to DeBrincat?

16:45 - DeBrincat on whether he's had conversations with Kane, Toews about future

21:30 - Can Blackhawks follow Kings, Rangers rebuild blueprint?

27:30 - Kane trying to accelerate, find loophole in Blackhawks' rebuild

