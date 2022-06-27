Podcast: Is Luke Richardson the Right Coach for Blackhawks' Rebuild?

Podcast: Is Richardson the right coach for Hawks rebuild? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss their thoughts on Chicago officially hiring Luke Richardson as its head coach. The guys touch on Richardson's background, his leadership qualities and the identity he might try to set. Plus, reaction to the Colorado Avalanche winning the 2022 Stanley Cup and the lessons the Blackhawks could learn from it.

