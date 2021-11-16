Podcast: Blackhawks remain undefeated under Derek King originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss what's gone right during their 3-0-0 start under interim head coach Derek King. They also preview the upcoming four-game road trip and provide updates on Caleb Jones, Brandon Hagel and Tyler Johnson. To wrap up, Pat and Charlie talk about Marian Hossa and Doug Wilson being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.