Derek King

Podcast: Blackhawks Remain Undefeated Under Derek King

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Blackhawks remain undefeated under Derek King originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss what's gone right during their 3-0-0 start under interim head coach Derek King. They also preview the upcoming four-game road trip and provide updates on Caleb Jones, Brandon Hagel and Tyler Johnson. To wrap up, Pat and Charlie talk about Marian Hossa and Doug Wilson being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Sports

NFL 1 hour ago

What to Watch in Week 11 of the NFL Season

NBA 2 hours ago

LeBron James Could Return on Friday Against the Celtics

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Derek KingChicago BlackhawksSeattle Kraken
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us