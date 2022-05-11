Podcast: Blackhawks Draft Lottery Recap, NHL Playoffs Review, Ian Mitchell Interview

Podcast: Hawks lottery recap, playoffs, Mitchell interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a jam-packed and fun episode of the podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis, and James Neveau discuss the Blackhawks losing the NHL lottery and how it benefits Chicago. They also review the playoff matchups and their predictions, changes they would make to the playoff format, whether Barry Trotz could be a head coaching option for the Blackhawks, and Boyle interviews defenseman Ian Mitchell on the Rockford IceHogs playoff run.

(1:17) - How the NHL Draft lottery results affect the Blackhawks

(4:00) - Stanley Cup Playoffs review

(13:10) - Should the NHL tweak its playoff format?

(24:00) - Barry Trotz is available, should the Blackhawks inquire?

(30:24) - Pat Boyle sits down with Rockford IceHogs defenseman Ian Mitchell

