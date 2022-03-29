Podcast: Blackhawks Collapse and a 1-On-1 Interview With Dylan Strome

Podcast: Hawks collapse and a 1-on-1 interview with Strome originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau recap the two meltdowns against Vegas and Buffalo. Can the Blackhawks establish an identity in the final 15 games of the season? Plus, Kyle Davidson addresses the leaked report accusation at the NHL GMs meetings and Pat goes 1-on-1 with Dylan Strome.
1:15 - Blackhawks collapse in back-to-back games
9:35 - Sam Lafferty and Taylor Raddysh continue to impress
18:40 - Kyle Davidson clears the air with Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas
28:00 - 1-on-1 with Dylan Strome
45:50 - Will Strome be with the Blackhawks next season?
49:50 - Teasing a Jonathan Toews sit-down interview for the next episode
