Patrick Kane Releases Statement to Blackhawks Fans After Trade to Rangers

After 16 seasons in Chicago, Patrick Kane officially waived his no-movement clause and approved a trade to the New York Rangers, the team announced Tuesday.

In return, the Blackhawks received a conditional second-round pick in 2023 that could turn into a first-rounder in 2024 or 2025, along with a fourth-round pick and defenseman Andy Welinski. They also received defenseman Vili Saarijarvi from the Arizona Coyotes, who acted as the third-party broker and retained 25 percent of Kane's salary.

The Blackhawks sent defenseman Cooper Zech to the Rangers, and the Coyotes acquired a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft as compensation for the salary retention. The Blackhawks retained the other 50 percent of Kane's salary.

After the trade was announced, Kane released this statement to Blackhawks fans via the team:

"I’m so thankful for everything the city, the Blackhawks organization, my teammates and the fans have done for me and my family over the last 16 years—the support was constant from day one and Chicago will forever be home for us.

"This has been an emotional time for me and my family, but I feel this decision puts me in the best spot to immediately win another Stanley Cup. This isn’t about me leaving the Blackhawks, but this is an opportunity for me—the Blackhawks did everything they could to put me in a great position and I will forever be grateful. It is bittersweet to leave a place that is so special to me, but I will always carry the memories we made in Chicago.

"I will miss the roar of the United Center, the deafening sound of the anthem and the people of Chicago. Together, we made memories that will last a lifetime like the three Stanley Cup Champions banners that will forever hang at the United Center. I look forward to this next step in my career and will forever be appreciative for all I have received from the Blackhawks and Chicago."

He also released a separate statement on his Twitter account:

"Chicagooooooo - There are simply no words to express my family's love and appreciation for the Blackhawks organization, my teammates, this city and the greatest fans in the world welcoming me here since being drafted in 2007. Thank you for giving me a chance and supporting me like your own through 1,297 games played in the most iconic sweater, including 3 Stanley Cups and thousands of memories to last a lifetime."

I will forever be proud to be a Blackhawk and call Chicago home. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/T5f3oYV1QM — Patrick Kane (@88PKane) March 1, 2023

