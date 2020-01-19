Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane Hopes to Join 1,000 Point Club Sunday vs. Winnipeg

If Kane can register a goal or an assist on Sunday, he would become the fourth Blackhawks player to notch 1,000 points in a Chicago uniform

By James Neveau

TORONTO, ON – JANUARY 18: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on January 18, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Blackhawks defeated the Maple Leafs 6-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane will get a chance to join an exclusive club on Sunday night, as he’ll look to register one more point and join the NHL’s 1,000 point club.

Kane, who currently has 999 points after an assist in Saturday’s win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, will take the ice at the United Center on Sunday against Winnipeg looking to become just the fourth player in Blackhawks history to register at least 1,000 points with the team.

If Kane is able to hit the milestone, he’ll join Stan Mikita, Bobby Hull and Denis Savard in the exclusive club. Kane would become the 90th player in NHL history to reach the milestone and the first since Eric Staal hit the mark earlier this year.

Local

Chicago Weather 1 min ago

Weather Rollercoaster Could Bring More Rain, Snow to Area Later in Week

Illinois Senate 23 mins ago

Don Harmon Elected President of Illinois State Senate

If Kane is held off the scoresheet on Sunday, his next chance to reach the 1,000 point mark would come on Tuesday night when Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville makes his return to Chicago for the first time since being fired by the Blackhawks last season.

This article tagged under:

Patrick KaneChicago Blackhawks
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us