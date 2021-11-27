Ottawa Senators Claim Adam Gaudette Off Waivers From Blackhawks

Adam Gaudette claimed off waivers from Blackhawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Adam Gaudette off waivers from the Blackhawks. The news was made official on Saturday.

Gaudette, 25, had two points (one goal, one assist) and averaged 10:31 of ice time in eight games for Chicago this season. He had been a healthy scratch for six straight contests and struggled to find a consistent role with the team despite feeling the best he's ever felt in his career.

"I don’t know him as a player and the way we were going, there wasn’t really room for him right now to get him in playing," interim head coach Derek King said on Friday. "It was hard to get him back in the lineup and he needs to play. In a perfect world, he slips through waivers, goes down to Rockford and plays a bunch of games and gets that feeling of playing a game again. Then when we need somebody, I know he’s down there.

"Obviously he probably wants to get picked up, but good kid, works hard. I just couldn’t find some room for him right now."

Gaudette was acquired by Chicago on April 12 from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Matthew Highmore. His one-year, $$997,500 contract expires at the end of the season.

