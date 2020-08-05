Oilers vs. Blackhawks: Game 3 Live Blog

Serving as the home team, the Chicago Blackhawks are taking on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs qualifying round Wednesday night.

11:02 p.m.

The Blackhawks and Oilers are tied at 2-2 after Draisaitl scored a second goal off a juicy rebound from Corey Crawford.

Matthew Highmore was guilty of another bad turnover in the defensive zone, and he deflected a shot from the point that Crawford couldn't corral, and Draisaitl flips home the rebound to tie the game at 2-2.

10:23 p.m.

The Blackhawks take a late lead with just four seconds remaining in the first period on a fluke goal by Jonathan Toews.

With a 5-on-3 power play, the puck was bouncing around near the net, and Toews' skate made contact with the puck and it slowly rolled past Koskinen to give Chicago the lead after 20 minutes of play.

9:54 p.m.

The Blackhawks are on the board first early in the game, as Kirby Dach drifted across the front of the crease and provided the traffic to keep Mikko Koskinen from getting a good look at an Olli Maatta slapshot, giving Chicago a 1-0 lead.

9:25 p.m.

The Blackhawks, who are tied 1-1 with the Oilers in the best-of-five series, made just one lineup change on Wednesday, bringing Drake Caggiula back into the mix after he was suspended for Game 2 of the series. John Quenneville will draw out after appearing in the Game 2 loss.

The Blackhawks will look to right the ship after allowing Connor McDavid to score a hat trick in Monday's loss. The Hawks still have home-ice advantage in the series, which will afford them the last line change in Games 3 and 4.