Oilers Vs. Blackhawks: Full Series Schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers are set to square off in the NHL’s qualifying round as the hockey season gets back underway, and the league announced the start times for three of the games in the best-of-five series.

The Blackhawks and Oilers, competing for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, will drop the puck on their series on Aug. 1 in an afternoon tilt, with the game starting at 2 p.m., according to the league.

All games in the series will take place in Edmonton, which is serving as a hub city for the 12 Western Conference clubs involved in the league’s return to play schedule. The Oilers will serve as the home team in the first two games, with the Blackhawks taking over as home team for Games 3 and 4, if necessary.

Here is the schedule we have so far:

Game 1: Blackhawks at Oilers 2 p.m. 8/1

Game 2: Blackhawks at Oilers 9:30 p.m. 8/3

Game 3: Oilers at Blackhawks 9:30 p.m. 8/5

Game 4: Oilers at Blackhawks TBD 8/7*

Game 5: Blackhawks at Oilers TBD 8/8*

*= if necessary

If the Blackhawks are able to get past the Oilers, they would advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and would take on one of the top four seeded teams in the West.