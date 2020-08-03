Oilers Make Goaltending Change, With Mikko Koskinen Set to Start Game 2 Vs. Blackhawks

After falling behind the Chicago Blackhawks during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs qualifying round, the Edmonton Oilers will make a change in net for Game 2, as Mikko Koskinen will get the start in the contest.

Koskinen, who came into Saturday’s Game 1 in relief of Mike Smith, posted a 2.75 goals against average and a .917 save percentage in 38 regular season appearances for the Oilers this year. He posted an 18-13-3 record in those games.

Koskinen made his playoff debut for the Oilers Saturday, stopping 18 of the 19 shots that he faced in the team’s Game 1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Smith took the loss in Game 1, giving up five goals on 23 shots before being lifted from the game early in the second period. He will serve as the team’s backup for Game 2.

Puck drop between the Blackhawks and Oilers is set for 9:30 p.m., with the game airing locally on NBC Sports Chicago and nationally on NBCSN.