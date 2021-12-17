NHL COVID

NHL Postpones Blackhawks-Panthers Game on Tuesday

By Charlie Roumeliotis

The NHL announced that Tuesday's Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers game has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Panthers, who will be shut down until after Christmas.

The Panthers had at least seven players enter the COVID-19 protocol over the last 48 hours. The Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche also had their games postponed until after the three-day holiday break because of outbreaks.

It's the second time this week the Blackhawks have had a game postponed. Tuesday's contest against the Flames will be rescheduled for a later date. 

The Blackhawks are slated to host the Nashville Predators on Friday and visit the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

The Blackhawks released the following information regarding tickets for the rescheduled game:

  • Due to the game postponement on Tuesday, Dec. 21, tickets that fans hold for that game will be valid for the rescheduled game vs. Florida which will be announced at a later date. Fans with further questions can contact our customer service team at customerservice@blackhawks.com or 312-455-7090.

