NHL postpones Blackhawks-Jets game in Winnipeg

The NHL announced that Wednesday's Blackhawks game against the Winnipeg Jets has been postponed for COVID-19-related reasons.

The news comes less than 17 hours after Tuesday's contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets was postponed.

The Blackhawks, who have had three consecutive postponements, placed Marc-Andre Fleury in COVID protocol on Monday just before practice. Calvin de Haan was removed from the list, which means Fleury is the lone Chicago player in protocol.

The Blackhawks haven't played a game since Saturday, Dec. 18 when they lost 4-3 in overtime to Dallas. Their next game on the schedule is slated for Jan. 1 vs. Nashville.

