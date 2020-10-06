NHL Draft: Chicago Blackhawks' 2020 Draft Picks

The Chicago Blackhawks are set to get their NHL Draft underway on Tuesday night, as the team currently owns the 17th overall pick in the selection show.

In all, the Blackhawks own seven draft picks, including two third round selections. They do not have a pick in the seventh round, but the team could potentially be active as they try to position themselves for free agency, which starts later this week.

Here are the Blackhawks’ picks in the 2020 NHL Draft:

Round 1: Pick 17

Round 2: Pick 46

Round 3: Pick 79, Pick 76 or 81*

*= The Oilers have yet to say whether they’ll give up their 2020 or 2021 third round pick to the Flames as part of the James Neal trade. If they give up the 2020 choice, the Blackhawks will get the 76th pick as compensation in the Erik Gustafsson trade. If they give up their 2021 pick, the Blackhawks will get the 81st pick.

Round 4: Pick 110

Round 5: Pick 141

Round 6: Pick 172

The NHL Draft gets underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with coverage on NBCSN. The first round will take place Tuesday, with the second through seventh rounds taking place on Wednesday.