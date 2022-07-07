NHL Draft 2022: Blackhawks Select Sam Rinzel With No. 25 Pick

Hawks select Sam Rinzel with 25th-overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MONTREAL — The Chicago Blackhawks acquired the No. 25 overall pick and goaltender Petr Mrazek from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for the No. 38 overall selection.

With the No. 25 pick, the Blackhawks took defenseman Sam Rinzel. He’s their third first-round pick of the night, joining defenseman Kevin Korchinski (No. 7) and center Frank Nazar (No. 13).

Rinzel, 18, registered 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 21 games with the Waterloo Black Hawks after recording 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists in 27 games with his high school team in Minnesota.

Rinzel is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound right-handed shot defenseman. He was ranked No. 19 among North American skaters on the NHL Central Scouting rankings.

