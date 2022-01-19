NHL announces Blackhawks makeup dates for postponed games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NHL has officially announced the makeup dates for each team that had postponements earlier in the season because of COVID-19-related issues.

In total, the Blackhawks had six games postponed — four at home and two on the road. There's a seventh game that was also moved in the rearranging, as you'll see below.

Here's a look at Chicago's revamped schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 9 @ Edmonton at 7 p.m. CT — (originally scheduled for Jan. 18)

Saturday, Feb. 12 @ St. Louis at 7. p.m. CT — (moving from Jan. 30)

Monday, Feb. 14 @ Winnipeg at 8 p.m. CT — (originally scheduled for Dec. 29)

Thursday, Feb. 17 vs. Columbus at 7:30 p.m. CT — (originally scheduled for Dec. 28)

Friday, Feb. 18 vs. Dallas at 7:30 p.m. CT — (originally scheduled for Dec. 23)

Sunday, Feb. 20 vs. Florida at 2 p.m. CT — (originally scheduled for Dec. 21)

Monday, April 18 vs. Calgary at 7 p.m. CT — (originally scheduled for Dec. 13)

It should come as no surprise that the league used the month of February to make up a majority of the games, considering NHL players are no longer participating in the Olympics.

