NHL Schedule

NHL Announces Blackhawks Makeup Dates for Postponed Games

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NHL announces Blackhawks makeup dates for postponed games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The NHL has officially announced the makeup dates for each team that had postponements earlier in the season because of COVID-19-related issues.

In total, the Blackhawks had six games postponed — four at home and two on the road. There's a seventh game that was also moved in the rearranging, as you'll see below.

Here's a look at Chicago's revamped schedule: 

  • Wednesday, Feb. 9 @ Edmonton at 7 p.m. CT — (originally scheduled for Jan. 18)
  • Saturday, Feb. 12 @ St. Louis at 7. p.m. CT — (moving from Jan. 30)
  • Monday, Feb. 14 @ Winnipeg at 8 p.m. CT — (originally scheduled for Dec. 29)
  • Thursday, Feb. 17 vs. Columbus at 7:30 p.m. CT — (originally scheduled for Dec. 28)
  • Friday, Feb. 18 vs. Dallas at 7:30 p.m. CT — (originally scheduled for Dec. 23)
  • Sunday, Feb. 20 vs. Florida at 2 p.m. CT — (originally scheduled for Dec. 21)
  • Monday, April 18 vs. Calgary at 7 p.m. CT — (originally scheduled for Dec. 13) 

It should come as no surprise that the league used the month of February to make up a majority of the games, considering NHL players are no longer participating in the Olympics.

Sports

Chicago White Sox 1 hour ago

What to Expect From White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks in 2022

Ed Dodds 2 hours ago

Bears GM Search: Ed Dodds Withdraws Name From Consideration

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NHL ScheduleChicago BlackhawksEdmonton OilersSt Louis Blues
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us