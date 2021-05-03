Loss to Canes Eliminates Blackhawks From Playoff Contention

The Chicago Blackhawks will not be returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring, as the team was eliminated from contention following a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

That loss, combined with the Nashville Predators securing a point in the standings against the Columbus Blue Jackets, means that the Blackhawks will miss the postseason for the third time in the last four seasons.

As things stand, the Predators own the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division, with the Dallas Stars still in hot pursuit. The Blackhawks now join the Blue Jackets and Red Wings among the teams eliminated from postseason contention.

The Blackhawks have four games remaining in their regular season, including two more against the Hurricanes in Raleigh on Tuesday and Thursday. Chicago will then head home for two games against the Dallas Stars on Sunday and Monday, with those contests being the first with fans in the stands since the 2019-20 season.