Live Blog: Blackhawks Look to Upset Golden Knights in Game 1

For the first time in three years, the Chicago Blackhawks are in the postseason, and they’re hoping to get their series with the Vegas Golden Knights started with a victory over the top seed in the Western Conference.

9:25 p.m.

The goaltending matchup is now officially official, as Robin Lehner will start the game for the Golden Knights and Corey Crawford will start for the Blackhawks.

The Golden Knights will start a line with Nicolas Roy centering William Carrier and Ryan Reaves, with Brayden McNabb and Nate Schmidt serving as the starting pairing.

For the Blackhawks, the top line will go out, with Jonathan Toews centering Dominik Kubalik and Brandon Saad. Slater Koekkoek and Olli Maatta will be the starting defensive pairing for Chicago.

There are no surprise scratches for the Blackhawks, with the same lineup once again in place for the third game in a row.

