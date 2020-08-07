Live Blog: Blackhawks Look to Eliminate Oilers in Game 4

The Chicago Blackhawks will have a chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday night as they take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the qualifying round.

If the Blackhawks win, they will take on the top-seeded team in the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That team will be either the Colorado Avalanche or the Vegas Golden Knights, with the winner of the Saturday game between the two teams earning that top spot in the West.

7:03 p.m.

The Oilers tie the game up just after their power play expires, and Alex DeBrincat gives Edmonton a five-minute power play with a major boarding penalty.

6:40 p.m.

The Oilers will have a power play to start the second period, but the Blackhawks do hold a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes of action.

The Blackhawks outshot the Oilers 12-9 in the first period, with the two teams nearly matched up in face-off wins as well.

6:20 p.m.

The Blackhawks take the lead on another shot from the point. This time, Duncan Keith's shot is deflected home by Matthew Highmore, and after video review the tally stands, giving Chicago a 2-1 lead.

6:13 p.m.

It's been an eventful first few minutes of this game, with both teams once again scoring early goals.

Edmonton struck first less than a minute into the game, as Josh Archibald received a pass from Connor McDavid and ripped home a shot past Corey Crawford to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead.

The Blackhawks responded just a few minutes later, with Connor Murphy firing a shot in from the point that was stopped by Mikko Koskinen. Eventually the puck found its way to Brandon Saad, and he scored on a wraparound to tie things up at 1-1.

5 p.m.

Before the Blackhawks can begin to think about that, they’ll need to advance, and they’ll get their first chance to do so on Friday. The Blackhawks earned this chance with a late comeback win over the Oilers on Wednesday, with Matthew Highmore and Jonathan Toews scoring goals in the final six minutes of the contest to stun Edmonton and give Chicago a 2-1 series lead.

In all likelihood, the Blackhawks will keep their same lineup for Game 4 of the series, with Corey Crawford remaining the starting goaltender.

Jonathan Toews will likely remain on the top line with Dominik Kubalik and Brandon Saad, while rookie Kirby Dach, who has had a spectacular series thus far, will center a second line with Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane.

To capture the victory, the Blackhawks will need to once again stop Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who have both been terrorizing Chicago through the first three games of the series. McDavid had a hat trick in Game 2 and scored again in Game 3, while Draisaitl scored a pair of goals in Edmonton’s Game 3 loss.

That responsibility will fall largely on the Blackhawks’ talented defensive forwards, with Toews and David Kampf likely getting some shifts against both players thanks to Chicago’s “home ice” advantage of getting the last line change before face-offs.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m., and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago locally and on NBCSN nationally.