Kirby Dach Says Goodbye to Blackhawks Organization and Its Fans

Kirby Dach says goodbye to Blackhawks organization

For the second time, it's officially getting 'real now,' as Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson would say.

After already saying goodbye to Alex DeBrincat, the Hawks are saying its goodbyes to Kirby Dach.

Dach published an Instagram post saying, "@nhlblackhawks thanks for drafting me and allowing me to make my NHL dreams come true. I’m grateful to the entire Hawks organization, my teammates and of course the fans, for making Chicago feel like home."

The 21-year old center was traded to the Canadiens in exchange for the 13th and 66th picks in this year's NHL draft. The Blackhawks expended those picks on center Frank Nazar and winger Gavin Hayes.

The move seemed more accepted than that of DeBrincat's, which resulted in the No. 7 pick and No. 39 pick as well as a future third-round pick in 2024.

Dach never lived up to expectation as the former No.3 overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft. He never broke double-digit goals nor score more than 26 points in a season.

His departure will be an easier pill to swallow than others, but gearing up for the Hawks' rebuild as a whole will be tougher to get over.

