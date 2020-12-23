World Junior Championships

Kirby Dach Leaves Team Canada Game vs. Russia With Apparent Upper Body Injury

The third overall pick in the 2019 draft, the Blackhawks forward had been named the Canadian team's captain prior to the tournament

By James Neveau

Chicago Blackhawks fans are left holding their collective breath after center Kirby Dach was forced to leave Team Canada’s exhibition game against Russia on Wednesday with what appears to be an upper body injury.

Dach, currently on loan to the Canadians’ World Junior Championships squad, was playing in the exhibition tilt Wednesday when he went to make a body check near center ice:

Dach immediately took his hand out of his right glove, and skated to the Canadian bench before going back to the dressing room.

There was no immediate word on Dach’s condition.

The forward had been selected as the Canadian squad’s captain prior to the tournament, but now his status for the rest of the tournament, and potentially for the start of the Blackhawks’ season, is in question.

The Blackhawks will start training camp in early January, with their first game set for Jan. 13.

