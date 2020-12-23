Kirby Dach Leaves Team Canada Game vs. Russia With Apparent Upper Body Injury

Chicago Blackhawks fans are left holding their collective breath after center Kirby Dach was forced to leave Team Canada’s exhibition game against Russia on Wednesday with what appears to be an upper body injury.

Dach, currently on loan to the Canadians’ World Junior Championships squad, was playing in the exhibition tilt Wednesday when he went to make a body check near center ice:

Dach immediately took his hand out of his right glove, and skated to the Canadian bench before going back to the dressing room.

Canada's captain, Kirby Dach, left the ice and went straight to the dressing room after this play. pic.twitter.com/ZEzfG66aad — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 24, 2020

There was no immediate word on Dach’s condition.

The forward had been selected as the Canadian squad’s captain prior to the tournament, but now his status for the rest of the tournament, and potentially for the start of the Blackhawks’ season, is in question.

The Blackhawks will start training camp in early January, with their first game set for Jan. 13.