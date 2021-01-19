Kevin Lankinen Gets First Career Start for Blackhawks vs. Panthers

The Chicago Blackhawks will use their third goaltender in four games on Tuesday evening, as Kevin Lankinen will get his first career start against the Florida Panthers.

Lankinen posted an 8-10-2 record in 21 games with the Rockford IceHogs last season, with a .909 save percentage and a 3.03 goals against average to his credit.

He will be the third different Blackhawks starting goaltender this season, with Malcolm Subban starting the team’s opener and Collin Delia getting the last two starts in net for Chicago.

The Blackhawks went into the season intending to have all three of their goaltenders get shots in net, and head coach Jeremy Colliton says that the team is looking forward to the netminder getting his opportunity.

“We’ve said we want to look at all three guys and we’ll let the performance dictate where we go from here,” Colliton told media, including NHL.com’s Brandon Cain.

The Blackhawks did make one other change to their lineup for Tuesday’s game, with Brandon Hagel slotting in for his first appearance of the season. Matthew Highmore, who played in the Blackhawks’ first three games, will be a healthy scratch.

Puck drop against the Panthers is set for 6 p.m.