Jonathan Toews Set to Play in Final Game With Blackhawks Thursday

By Charlie Roumeliotis

On Thursday morning, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson announced that captain Jonathan Toews will not be re-signed after 16 years with the organization. His contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign and he will become an unrestricted free agent.

That means Thursday's matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers will officially be the last for Toews in a Blackhawks sweater, and it will fittingly be at the United Center against a franchise he won his first Stanley Cup.

Toews, 34, was drafted by the Blackhawks with the No. 3 overall pick in 2006 and spent 15 seasons in Chicago, where he's produced 882 points (371 goals, 511 assists) in 1,066 regular-season games going into the season finale. He also had 119 points (45 goals, 74 assists) in 137 postseason contests, highlighted by three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. 

If you haven't bought tickets yet, jump on them now. The end of an era.

