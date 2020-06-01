Jonathan Toews Pens Emotional Instagram Post in Aftermath of George Floyd’s Death

In a lengthy social media post, Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews weighed in on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, saying that white Americans and Canadians need to “open our eyes and our hearts” in the aftermath of the incident.

Toews shared a video on Instagram of two African-American men arguing about social justice issues, and in his caption he discussed the ongoing strife and turmoil that Floyd’s death has caused in the United States:

“I’m not condoning or approving the looting, but are we really going to sit here and say that peaceful protesting is the only answer? There has been plenty of time for that, and if it was the answer we would’ve given it our full attention long ago,” Toews said in the post.

The Blackhawks’ captain went on to say that society can “no longer distract ourselves from the truth of what is going on,” and delivered a message to white Americans and Canadians, saying that they must “open our eyes and our hearts” in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.

Toews wasn’t the only member of the Blackhawks’ organization to weigh in on the issue Monday, as forward Zack Smith also posted a lengthy comment on his Twitter feed:

My thoughts I felt compelled to share. pic.twitter.com/OcvJ1B7UyT — Zack Smith (@Smit_Treat15) June 1, 2020

“If you think the current way black people and other minorities are treated here today is okay, you are a racist,” he said. “If you don’t have an opinion or are ‘neutral’ on this subject, then you are ignorant and very misinformed.”

The Blackhawks issued a statement as well, saying “there is no tolerance for racism and inequality in our city and society:”