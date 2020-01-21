Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith Reportedly Involved in Skirmish at Blackhawks Practice

Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews and defenseman Duncan Keith were reportedly involved in a scuffle during the team’s morning skate Tuesday at the United Center.

According to reporters at the rink, including Jimmy Greenfield of the Chicago Tribune and Scott King of NBC Sports Chicago, the two players engaged in a physical altercation during the workout before being separated by teammates and assistant coach Sheldon Brookbank:

Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith were just scrapping at the morning skate. Toews had Keith pinned down on the ice. and had most of his jersey off. Sheldon Brookbank broke them up. A few stick-taps from around the team and back to the usual morning skate. That was... interesting. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 21, 2020

It’s unclear what started the altercation, but after practice Toews dismissed concerns, calling it a bit of "friendly wrestling" before the team's final game prior to the All-Star break.

According to The Daily Herald’s John Dietz, Keith left the ice and went back to the locker room after the fight:

As groups split into defensemen and forwards, Duncan Keith grabbed his sticks and left the ice. — John Dietz (@johndietzdh) January 21, 2020

Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner, who was not participating in the optional morning skate, sent a reply to a tweet from Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, saying that he “loved” the display by his teammates:

I love it!! Good for them. Brothers love#onegoal — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) January 21, 2020

Head coach Jeremy Colliton is expected to address media after practice. The Blackhawks will take on the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, as former head coach Joel Quenneville makes his return to the United Center for the first time since being fired early last season.