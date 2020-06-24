Hockey Hall of Fame: Former Blackhawks Defenseman Doug Wilson Joins Class of 2020

After nearly 30 years, former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Doug Wilson has finally been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, as he was named as part of the Class of 2020.

Wilson, originally drafted by the Blackhawks in 1977 with the sixth overall pick, won the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenseman during the 1981-82 season and finished in the top five of Norris voting in three other seasons during his NHL career.

In all, Wilson spent 14 seasons with the Blackhawks, with 225 goals and 554 assists to his credit in 938 career games with the team.

Wilson’s playing career ended after a two-year stint with the San Jose Sharks, as he retired from the NHL following the 1992-93 season.

Wilson will be joined in the Hall’s Class of 2020 by former Blackhawks forward Marian Hossa, legendary Calgary Flames forward Jarome Iginla, former Edmonton Oilers standout Kevin Lowe, former Detroit Red Wings G.M. Ken Holland and Canadian goaltender Kim St-Pierre.