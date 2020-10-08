GM Stan Bowman: Blackhawks Will Not Re-Sign Corey Crawford

Stan Bowman: Blackhawks will not re-sign Corey Crawford originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman announced Thursday that the team will not be re-signing goaltender Corey Crawford.

Crawford, 35, is the franchise leader in postseason wins (52) and is the only goaltender in Blackhawks history with multiple Stanley Cups. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent on Friday.

Crawford was drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round (No. 52 overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft. He went 260-162-53 with a 2.77 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and 26 shutouts in 488 appearances across 14 NHL seasons.

