Former Chicago Blackhawks Goalie Collin Delia Signs With Vancouver Canucks

Former Blackhawks goalie signs with Vancouver Canucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Opening day for NHL free agency means players wills sign with new teams.

The Blackhawks already signed some new guys to the squad. Max Domi, Andreas Athanasiou, Colin Blackwell and goalie Alex Stalock all agreed to sign with the Hawks on Day 1.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

However, one of the Hawks' own players from last season signed with a new team too.

Goalie Collin Delia signed a one-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks, according to the Canucks.

Collin Delia gets a fresh start in Vancouver, where he signs a one-year deal. #Blackhawks https://t.co/YJQSyzI46K — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) July 13, 2022

Delia, 27, played all four years of his ongoing NHL career with the Hawks. He's played in 32 career games with the Hawks, starting in 27 of them. He holds a career 90.4 percent save percentage along with 3.68 goals against average value.

Last season, Delia saved 89.9 percent of shot attempts in eight games played. He held a 1-4 record with the team and held onto a 3.85 goals against average.

Delia will join a group in Vancouver that backs up Thatcher Demko, who recorded 33 wins and allowed 2.72 goals per game last season.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.