NHL Free Agency

Former Chicago Blackhawks Goalie Collin Delia Signs With Vancouver Canucks

By Ryan Taylor

Former Blackhawks goalie signs with Vancouver Canucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Opening day for NHL free agency means players wills sign with new teams.

The Blackhawks already signed some new guys to the squad. Max Domi, Andreas Athanasiou, Colin Blackwell and goalie Alex Stalock all agreed to sign with the Hawks on Day 1. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

However, one of the Hawks' own players from last season signed with a new team too. 

Goalie Collin Delia signed a one-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks, according to the Canucks.

Delia, 27, played all four years of his ongoing NHL career with the Hawks. He's played in 32 career games with the Hawks, starting in 27 of them. He holds a career 90.4 percent save percentage along with 3.68 goals against average value. 

Last season, Delia saved 89.9 percent of shot attempts in eight games played. He held a 1-4 record with the team and held onto a 3.85 goals against average. 

Local

Englewood 1 hour ago

Suspect Arrested, Accused in June Shooting of Chicago Police Officer

Willis Tower 1 hour ago

Police Respond to Report of ‘Incident' at Willis Tower; Active Shooter Reports ‘Debunked,' Officials Say

Delia will join a group in Vancouver that backs up Thatcher Demko, who recorded 33 wins and allowed 2.72 goals per game last season. 

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NHL Free AgencyChicago BlackhawksCollin DeliaVancouver Canucks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us