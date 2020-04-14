Former Blackhawks Winger Kris Versteeg Retires From Hockey

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Kris Versteeg has officially announced his retirement from hockey.

Versteeg, a member of the Blackhawks’ 2010 and 2015 Stanley Cup championship-winning squads, made the announcement on Tuesday:

Forward Kris Versteeg has announced his retirement after an NHL career that includes two Stanley Cups with the #Blackhawks!



Congrats on an incredible career Steeger! https://t.co/NagvwGudFL — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 14, 2020

In 643 career NHL games, Versteeg scored 149 goals and dished out 209 assists. The forward played a total of five seasons with the Blackhawks, scoring 68 goals and reaching the playoffs in four of his five seasons with the team.

Versteeg also played for the Maple Leafs, Flyers, Panthers, Hurricanes, Kings and Flames during his career.

Earlier this season, Versteeg appeared in six games for the Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate in Rockford, but asked to be released by the team in November, saying that it wasn’t “fair” to prospects that he was taking playing time.