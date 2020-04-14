Chicago Blackhawks

Former Blackhawks Winger Kris Versteeg Retires From Hockey

Versteeg was a member of the Blackhawks' Stanley Cup championship-winning teams in 2010 and 2015

477039952
NHLI via Getty Images

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Kris Versteeg has officially announced his retirement from hockey.

Versteeg, a member of the Blackhawks’ 2010 and 2015 Stanley Cup championship-winning squads, made the announcement on Tuesday:

In 643 career NHL games, Versteeg scored 149 goals and dished out 209 assists. The forward played a total of five seasons with the Blackhawks, scoring 68 goals and reaching the playoffs in four of his five seasons with the team.

Versteeg also played for the Maple Leafs, Flyers, Panthers, Hurricanes, Kings and Flames during his career.

Earlier this season, Versteeg appeared in six games for the Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate in Rockford, but asked to be released by the team in November, saying that it wasn’t “fair” to prospects that he was taking playing time.

This article tagged under:

Chicago BlackhawksKris Versteeg
