Former Blackhawks LW Dominik Kubalik Signs 2-Year Deal With Detroit Red Wings

Former Blackhawks winger Dominik Kubalik has agreed to terms with the Detroit Red Wings on a two-year deal. His cap hit is $2.5 million.

Kubalik was a Calder Trophy finalist in 2019-20 after registering 30 goals and 46 points in 68 games but scored only 15 goals in 78 games last season, the latter of which was admittedly the toughest campaign of his professional career. He's got a lethal shot, and a fresh start in Detroit could help the 26-year-old sniper revitalize his offensive production.

Kubalik did not receive a qualifying offer by the Blackhawks, who were looking to go in a different direction as they embark on a full-scale rebuild. His qualifying offer would have been $4 million, and he was eligible for arbitration.

The Red Wings have had a busy Day 1 of free agency with the signing of forwards Andrew Copp, Kubalik and David Perron and defensemen Ben Chiarot and Olli Maatta. They also traded for goaltender Ville Husso's rights at the 2022 NHL Draft and signed him to a three-year deal.

