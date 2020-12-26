Slater Koekkoek

Former Blackhawks Defenseman Slater Koekkoek Reportedly Signs With Oilers

By James Neveau

1094614302
Getty Images

Former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Slater Koekkoek has reportedly found a new team, as he’s inked a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers.

The reported deal was signed this week, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger:

The Blackhawks acquired Koekkoek in a Jan. 2019 deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning, with the Bolts’ fifth round pick in the 2019 draft also coming to Chicago in that transaction. In exchange, the Blackhawks sent defenseman Jan Rutta and a 2019 seven-round pick to the Lightning.

In 64 total games with the Blackhawks over two seasons, Koekkoek had two goals and 13 assists, along with 52 penalty minutes. He registered 68 shots on goal in that time.

Koekkoek became expendable for the Blackhawks as they look to get younger on their blue line, with plenty of young prospects available to potentially compete for spots. Add to that the acquisition of Nikita Zadorov and the improving health of Brent Seabrook, and there are a lot of options for the Blackhawks to choose from on their defense.

This article tagged under:

Slater KoekkoekChicago BlackhawksEdmonton Oilers
