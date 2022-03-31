Former Blackhawks Congratulate Jonathan Toews on 1,000 Career Games

Former Blackhawks congratulate Toews on milestone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews hit the ice Thursday at BB&T Center in Florida to play in his 1,000th career NHL game.

Toews was selected by the Blackhawks third overall in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft and began his 14-year career with the team in 2007 at age 19.

He was an integral part in helping win three Stanley Cups for Chicago and now becomes the eighth player in team history to play in 1,000 games for the franchise. Toews joins Stan Mikita (1,396), Duncan Keith (1,192), Brent Seabrook (1,114), Patrick Kane (1,092), Bobby Hull (1,036), Eric Nesterenko (1,013), and Bob Murray (1,008).

Before Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers, some of Toews' teammates shared congratulatory video messages for the captain's big night.

"Tazer, 1,000 games, bud," said Seabrook, who is ranked third on the franchise list for 1,000 games. "Congrats. I just wanted to send you a quick note here. I'll never forget that year we spent together living together in Chicago your first year. Mr. Serious turned into Captain Serious. You've had a hell of a career, bud. Lots more to come. Just wanted to send you a quick note. Love you, man. Miss you and keep it rolling, baby."

Patrick Sharp, who was on the the 2010, 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup championship teams with Toews, told the captain to keep adding to his incredible resumé.

"Hey Johnny. Congratulations. 1,000 games played," said Sharp. "Chalk it up. Put it on the resumé. Another amazing accomplishment in your Hall of Fame career. Since the day you've joined the Blackhawks, you've been our captain, you've been our leader and it's been an honor to be alongside you in the battle all these years. Go J.T. Go Hawks. Enjoy the night."

Future Hall-of-Famer Duncan Keith has played in the second-most games with the Hawks and also won three Stanley Cups with Toews.

"Tazer, congrats on 1,000 games,' Keith said. "It's an amazing accomplishment. A testament to your durability and your commitment to the game. I always admired that about you. It was a pleasure to be your teammate for so many years and go to battle with you. But keep 'er going, man. You've had a great career. It's been a pleasure to play with you and watch you. So, all the best going forward and congrats again on 1,000 games."

Longtime teammate and friend Corey Crawford has played with the Hawks since 2005 and was the starting goaltender for the 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup teams. He told Toews that he still has a lot left in the tank.

"Congrats on 1,000 games, Johnny," Crawford said. "I don't think anyone doubted you'd be able to accomplish this. It's been an amazing career so far, but you've still got a ton of hockey to go. I had a lot of fun playing beside you all those years. You're a great teammate but even better friend. Enjoy this one, buddy. All the best."

Marian Hossa praised Toews on his leadership over the years.

"Congratulations, my friend on 1,000 NHL hockey games," he said. "What an honor. What a great accomplishment and I'm happy for you. Well deserved. I was lucky to play with a special player, a special leader like you are and definitely we had lots of fun on the ice."

Denis Savard, Toews' first NHL head coach in 2007, was proud of Toews' huge milestone and questioned where all that time went.

"Tazer, where'd the time go? 1,000th game already. I know you've played a bunch of meaningful games in your career. Obviously, the clinching Stanley Cup games, the three of them that you've won are probably important to you and for sure this 1,000th game is gonna mean just as much. It's a great accomplishment. It's very hard to accomplish as you know, so congratulations. You deserve it. Enjoy your night."

Former teammates Andrew Ladd and Dave Bolland also appeared in the video. Toews' family shared their congratulatory messages during the game that aired on NBC Sports Chicago.

During the first period, the Panthers in-house team recognized Toews and he was met with a standing ovation.

Toews' additional accomplishments include winning the 2010 Conn Smythe Trophy, winning the Selke Trophy for the 2012-13 season and earning the Mark Messier Leadership Award for the 2014-15 season. Toews has 355 goals, 489 assists and 844 points throughout his career during the regular season and 45 goals and 74 assists in 137 playoff games.

