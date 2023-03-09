Ex-Hawks' Patrick Kane Scores First Goal With the New York Rangers

Kane scores first goal with the New York Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Kane finally netted his first goal since donning the New York Rangers sweater.

Showtime: Patrick Kane scores his first goal with the New York Rangers. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/dsBd0xDJvZ — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 10, 2023

The goal came on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens during a powerplay. The goal helped tie the game in the second period, as of this writing. And, of course, his former Blackhawks teammate, now current in New York, Artemi Panarin, helped with an assist on the goal.

The Blackhawks traded Kane to the Rangers just before the NHL trade deadline. In return, the Hawks received a conditional second-round pick and a fourth-round pick.

The Hawks also traded away Max Domi, Sam Lafferty, Jack Johnson and Jake McCabe before the deadline. They cleared the house to add future draft capital and also acquired Andreas Englund, too.

Thursday's game marks Kane's third since arriving in New York. He and the Rangers have endured two losses to the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators since his arrival. Hopefully, Kane and his newfound team can pick up the win on Thursday to mark his first with the team.

