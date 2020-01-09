Drake Caggiula, Robin Lehner Back in Lineup for Blackhawks vs. Predators

Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula has been activated from injured reserve and will suit up Thursday night as the team takes on the Nashville Predators.

The Blackhawks say that Caggiula, who hasn’t played since Nov. 10 after suffering a concussion, will officially be back in the mix after nearly two months.

The forward has scored three goals and registered one assist in 15 games so far this season.

The Blackhawks will also have Robin Lehner in uniform after the netminder missed the team’s last two games because of a knee issue. Lehner will serve as the backup goaltender to Corey Crawford, who will get his third straight start when he takes on the Predators at the United Center.

Forward Dylan Strome will miss Thursday’s game after suffering an ankle injury during Tuesday’s loss against the Calgary Flames.

Chicago is looking to right the ship after losing two of their last three games. The Blackhawks are currently in last place in the Central Division and trail the Flames by seven points in the race for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

The Predators meanwhile are in a tailspin of their own, losing five of their last six games. The Predators are just one point ahead of the Blackhawks in the standings, with a 19-6-7 record on the season. The team recently fired head coach Peter Laviolette, hiring former New Jersey Devils boss John Hynes as their new coach.

Puck drop between the two clubs is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.