Doc Emrick Gets Second Chance to Call Patrick Kane's 2010 Stanley Cup OT GWG

Doc Emrick takes mulligan on Kane's 2010 Stanley Cup GWG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Remember Patrick Kane’s Game 6 OT GWG against the Flyers to win the Blackhawks’ first Stanley Cup in nearly 50 years? Of course you do. It was iconic. It was gleeful. It started a dynasty. But most of all, it was confusing. Included in that confusion was Doc Emrick, one of the most celebrated broadcasters in all of sports.

“I got the ‘s’ and the ‘c’ of ‘score’ out, but pulled back because I couldn’t see the puck,” Emrick told NBC in a video published on Sunday. “I later found out from Patrick, as he got closer he saw it in the back of the net, and looked at the referee who was still not indicating whether it was a goal. And so he said, ‘My job at that point was to sell it.’”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sell it he did. As soon as Kane spotted the puck in the back of the net himself, he threw his gloves in the air, dashed straight to goalie Antti Niemi and jumped in his arms. Not long after, the refs and broadcast crew confirmed what Kane had known all along. The Blackhawks were Stanley Cup champions.

“It was a weird moment for everyone, right?” Kane told NBC in the same video. “I think (Emrick) even said he didn’t really know what was going on. I think there were only a couple of guys who knew the puck was in the net. I guess he wasn’t one of them but, who could blame him? Not many people knew it was in.”

So if given the chance, would Emrick call the iconic goal any differently? Heck yeah! NBC gave Emrick that opportunity, take a listen:

Q: Is there one call from any game that you've done that you'd want to have back?



Doc: Yes, Patrick Kane in overtime, in Philadelphia... a cup clinching goal.



Years later, listen to Doc's re-do. 🐐



Doc Emrick: The Voice of Hockey debuts at 5PM ET on NBC. Presented by @Discover pic.twitter.com/aT9gAaZN2l — #NHLOutdoors on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 21, 2021

Want more Doc? A new documentary “Doc Emrick: The Voice of Hockey” debuts Sunday night at 4 p.m. central on NBC.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.