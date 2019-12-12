Clayton Keller, Coyotes Blast Blackhawks

It was another rough night for the struggling Chicago Blackhawks, as the Arizona Coyotes picked up a 5-2 victory on Thursday.

Dylan Strome and Jonathan Toews scored goals for the Blackhawks, but it wasn’t enough as the Blackhawks were badly outshot by an aggressive Coyotes’ offense.

Clayton Keller scored two goals and racked up a staggering 12 shots on net in the game, and former Blackhawks forward Vinnie Hinostroza dished out three assists. Michael Grabner, Brad Richardson, and former Blackhawks center Nick Schmaltz all scored goals to help pace the Arizona attack.

The Coyotes got on the board early as Grabner scored his seventh goal of the season just three minutes into the game, and from there Arizona was off and running. Keller scored just two minutes later to make it 2-0, and with five minutes in the frame Richardson scored his first goal of the season to give the Coyotes a three-goal lead after a frenetic 20 minutes of action.

Toews scored early in the second period to get the Blackhawks on the board, but their momentum didn’t last long as Schmaltz scored his sixth goal of the season to put the Coyotes back in front by three.

Strome scored a power play goal with seven minutes remaining in the game, but the Coyotes were ready with one final goal of their own as Keller scored with two minutes to go to send his team to an emphatic victory.

The Blackhawks will be back in action on Saturday night when they take on the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.