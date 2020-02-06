Chicago Wolves’ Affiliation With Golden Knights to End After Vegas Purchases Rampage

The Chicago Wolves will be searching for a new NHL affiliate, as the Vegas Golden Knights announced the purchase of the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage on Thursday.

The Rampage, currently the affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, would be moved to the Las Vegas area under a plan announced by the Golden Knights, and would serve as their affiliate if the sale and move are approved by the AHL’s Board of Governor’s:

Went shopping for socks and a few groceries today....



Ended up splurging on an @TheAHL franchise ¯_(ツ)_/¯



(pending approval 😜)https://t.co/QGNRCwP2kz — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 6, 2020

The Wolves were the first affiliate in the history of the Golden Knights, taking that role for the 2017-18 season. After three seasons, that affiliation will be terminated, and the Wolves will once again be without an NHL affiliate.

As for the Blues, they have experience with the Wolves, having used Chicago as their affiliate for four years from 2013 to 2017.

The Blues issued a statement, saying that their search for a new affiliate will “begin immediately.”

“We are aware of the news regarding Vegas purchasing the San Antonio organization. The Blues will finish the remainder of the 2019-20 season with San Antonio as our AHL affiliate,” the team said in a press release.