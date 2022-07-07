Chicago Blackhawks Trade Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens

Blackhawks trade Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks came into Thursday’s NHL Draft with no picks in the first round, but now they’ll have at least two, as they’ve acquired the 13th pick in the draft in exchange for Kirby Dach.



The Blackhawks also acquired the 66th overall selection in the draft from the Montreal Canadiens in the trade. The Habs had acquired the 13th pick from the New York Islanders in a deal announced simultaneously, according to commissioner Gary Bettman.



Earlier Thursday, the Blackhawks had acquired the 7th overall pick, along with the 39th pick and a 2024 third-round pick, from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Alex DeBrincat.



Dach, the third-overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, scored nine goals and dished out 17 assists in 70 games with the Blackhawks last season. In 152 games with the Blackhawks, Dach scored 19 goals and had 40 assists.



The Blackhawks did not originally have a pick in the first round, having traded their selection to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2021 trade that brought defenseman Seth Jones to Chicago.



That pick ultimately landed at No. 6 for the Blue Jackets.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.