Chicago Blackhawks Trade Duncan Keith to Oilers: Reports

One of the key components of the Chicago Blackhawks’ run of three Stanley Cup championships in six seasons is reportedly on the move, as the team has reportedly agreed to trade defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers.

Hockey Night in Canada’s Elliotte Friedman, who broke the story in late June that Keith and the Blackhawks were working on a trade to get the defenseman closer to his family, reported Monday that a trade was close, and then Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff.com reported that the deal had been done pending a trade call:

Pending trade call, sounds like #Hawks Duncan Keith will indeed be heading to #Oilers in exchange for D Caleb Jones and a mid-round pick (3rd or 4th round).



According to Seravalli, Keith will head to the Oilers in exchange for defenseman Caleb Jones and a mid-round draft pick, likely in the third or fourth round.

Friedman later reported that the Blackhawks will receive a third-round pick, and will not retain any of Keith's salary, meaning that his salary cap hit will come off the books for the final two seasons of the deal.

Keith, who was drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft, has spent his entire pro career with the team, registering 105 goals and dishing out 520 assists in 1,192 career games. He ranks second all-time among Blackhawks players in games played, trailing only Stan Mikita, and sixth in career assists.

In addition to three Stanley Cup championships, Keith is a two-time winner of the Norris Trophy, given to the league’s best defenseman, and won the 2015 Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the most valuable player of the NHL postseason.

Earlier this offseason, Keith reportedly requested a trade from the Blackhawks, seeking to move closer to his family in the Pacific Northwest.

Jones has appeared in 93 NHL games, with five goals and 14 assists to his credit. He played in 33 games for the Oilers last season, with four assists and a minus-7 rating.