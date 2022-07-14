Chicago Blackhawks Goalie Kevin Lankinen Signs With Nashville Predators

Kevin Lankinen signs with Nashville Predators originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

That marks two goalies out and two in for the Blackhawks in NHL free agency.

Hawks goalie Kevin Lankinen signed a one-year deal with the Nashville Predators, according to the team.

Lankinen spent the last two years up with the Hawks playing in 69 games, winning 25 of them. He holds a career 90.1 save percentage and a 3.23 goals against average.

The Hawks also lost Collin Delia to the Vancouver Canucks. He played all four years of his NHL career with the Hawks. He played in 32 career games with the Hawks, starting in 27 of them. Delia maintains a career 90.4 percent save percentage along with 3.68 goals against average value.

General manager Kyle Davidson acquired two goalies to take over their spots. They acquired Petr Mrazek from the Toronto Maple Leaves and their first-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft for the Hawks' 38th pick.

The Hawks also signed Alex Stalock to a one-year contract to help the group as a backup.

