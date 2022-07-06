Chicago Blackhawks 2022-23 Schedule: Dates, NHL Opponents

Here's the 2022-2023 Blackhawks Schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022-23 NHL schedule has officially been released, including all 82 games and dates for the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks open the season on the road against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche, a tough first game match up. It's the second consecutive year they've opened the season in Colorado.

They play the Vegas Golden Knights in Nevada the next night and wrap up a three-game road trip against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

The Blackhawks play games bookending Thanksgiving, on the road on Wednesday night against the Dallas Stars. Then the Blackhawks host the Montreal Canadiens in a day game on Black Friday in Chicago.

The Blackhawks play a New Year's Eve game against the Blue Jackets in Columbus, then host the Sharks in Chicago on New Year's Day.

The Blackhawks close out the season at home against the Flyers.

Here are some miscellaneous notes:

- 14 back to back games. February alone has four sets of back-to-back games. Nine of the back-to-back sets include a home and away game. The other five are on the road.

- With the last week of January/first week of February looks like the All-Star break.

The complete broadcast schedule, including national games, will be released at a later date. NBC Sports Chicago will be the exclusive carrier of all local games.

See the full schedule below:

Day Date Time Game Weds 10-12-22 8:00 PM at Avalanche Thurs 10-13-22 9:30 PM at Golden Knights Sat 10-15-22 9:30 PM at Sharks Fri 10-21-22 7:30 PM vs Red Wings Sun 10-23-22 1:00 PM vs Kraken Tues 10-25-22 7:00 PM vs Panthers Thurs 10-27-22 7:30 PM vs Oilers Sat 10-29-22 6:00 PM at Sabres Sun 10-30-22 6:00 PM vs Wild Tues 11-1-22 7:00 PM vs Islanders Thurs 11-3-22 7:30 PM vs Kings Sat 11-5-22 2:00 PM at Jets Thurs 11-10-22 9:30 PM at Kings Sat 11-12-22 9:00 PM at Ducks Mon 11-14-22 7:30 PM vs Canes Weds 11-16-22 6:30 PM vs Blues Sat 11-19-22 6:00 PM at Bruins Sun 11-20-22 6:00 PM vs Penguins Weds 11-23-22 7:30 PM at Stars Fri 11-25-22 1:00 PM vs Canadiens Sun 11-27-22 6:00 PM vs Jets Weds 11-30-22 8:30 PM vs Oilers Sat 12-3-22 6:30 PM at Rangers Sun 12-4-22 6:30 PM at Islanders Tues 12-6-22 6:00 PM at Devils Fri 12-9-22 7:30 PM vs Jets Tues 12-13-22 7:30 PM vs Capitals Thurs 12-15-22 7:30 PM vs Golden Knights Fri 12-16-22 7:00 PM at Wild Sun 12-18-22 6:00 PM vs Rangers Weds 12-21-22 7:30 PM vs Predators Fri 12-23-22 7:30 PM vs Blue Jackets Tues 12-27-22 6:00 PM at Canes Thurs 12-29-22 7:00 PM at Blues Sat 12-31-22 6:00 PM at Blue Jackets Sun 1-1-23 6:00 PM vs Sharks Tues 1-3-23 7:30 PM vs Lightning Fri 1-6-23 7:30 PM vs Coyotes Sun 1-8-23 6:00 PM vs Flames Thurs 1-12-23 7:30 PM vs Avalanche Sat 1-14-23 7:00 PM vs Kraken Tues 1-17-23 7:30 PM vs Sabres Thurs 1-19-23 6:00 PM at Flyers Sat 1-21-23 7:00 PM at Blues Sun 1-22-23 6:00 PM vs Kings Tues 1-24-23 9:00 PM at Canucks Thurs 1-26-23 8:00 PM at Flames Sat 1-28-23 9:00 PM at Oilers Tues 2-7-23 7:30 PM vs Ducks Fri 2-10-23 7:30 PM vs Coyotes Sat 2-11-23 9:00 PM at Jets Tues 2-14-23 6:00 PM at Canadiens Weds 2-15-23 6:00 PM at Maple Leafs Fri 2-17-23 6:00 PM at Senators Sun 2-19-23 5:00 PM vs Maple Leafs Tues 2-21-23 7:30 PM vs Golden Knights Weds 2-22-23 6:30 PM at Stars Sat 2-25-23 9:30 PM at Sharks Mon 2-27-23 9:00 PM at Ducks Tues 2-28-23 9:00 PM at Coyotes Thurs 3-2-23 8:00 PM vs Stars Sat 3-4-23 7:00 PM vs Predators Mon 3-6-23 8:00 PM vs Senators Weds 3-8-23 6:30 PM at Red Wings Fri 3-10-23 6:00 PM at Panthers Sat 3-11-23 6:00 PM at Lightning Tues 3-14-23 7:30 PM vs Bruins Thurs 3-16-23 7:00 PM at Predators Sat 3-18-23 8:30 PM at Coyotes Mon 3-20-23 8:00 PM at Avalanche Thurs 3-23-23 7:00 PM at Capitals Sat 3-25-23 4:00 PM at Wild Sun 3-26-23 5:00 PM vs Canucks Tues 3-28-23 7:30 PM vs Stars Thurs 3-30-23 7:30 PM vs Blues Sat 4-1-23 7:00 PM vs Devils Tues 4-4-23 8:00 PM at Flames Thurs 4-6-23 9:00 PM at Canucks Sat 4-8-23 9:00 PM at Kraken Mon 4-10-23 7:30 PM vs Wild Tues 4-11-23 6:00 PM at Penguins Thurs 4-13-23 7:30 PM vs Flyers

