Brent Seabrook Undergoes Surgery on Right Hip, Blackhawks Say

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook underwent surgery on his right hip Thursday, his third surgery in the last two months as the blue liner looks to keep his NHL career going.

Seabrook, who was ruled out for the season in December, previously had undergone surgery on his left hip and on his right shoulder, according to the team, and has now undergone all three procedures he was scheduled to go through on his road back to the ice:

MEDICAL UPDATE: Brent Seabrook underwent successful surgery today on his right hip.



Team physician Dr. Michael Terry says he anticipates Brent will be ready to return in five-to-six months. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Ki7z7uyJMM — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 6, 2020

According to the Blackhawks, Seabrook underwent left hip surgery in January, and had the shoulder procedure performed in December.

The defenseman should be ready to return to on-ice activities in the next five-to-six months, meaning that he would likely be ready for training camp in September, barring any setbacks.

In 1,114 career games, Seabrook has scored 103 goals and registered 361 assists. His games-played mark is third in Blackhawks history, as Duncan Keith recently passed him in that category earlier this season.