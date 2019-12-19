Brent Seabrook Remains in Chicago for ‘Medical Evaluation,’ Blackhawks Say

The Chicago Blackhawks will once again be without defenseman Brent Seabrook on Thursday night in Winnipeg, as the blue liner is undergoing “further medical evaluation” in Chicago on an undisclosed ailment.

Seabrook was termed a “healthy scratch” for the Blackhawks before Wednesday’s loss to the Colorado Avalanche, but is now being observed by team physicians, according to Dr. Michael Terry.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Defenseman Brent Seabrook did not travel with the team to Winnipeg (undergoing further medical evaluation). #Blackhawks — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 19, 2019

Seabrook was out of the lineup to make room for Duncan Keith, who returned to the mix on Wednesday, and he was not thrilled about his long-time defensive partner being scratched.

“I thought he had been playing well,” Keith said to reporters after the game. “When we’re in the D-zone a long time, we could break down every little play. Tough to pin it on one guy out there when there’s five guys.”

Seabrook was a healthy scratch for several games earlier this season. He has three goals and an assist 32 contests for the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks will look to bounce back on Thursday when they take on the Jets in Manitoba. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.