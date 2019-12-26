Blackhawks’ Seabrook, De Haan Out For the Season, Will Undergo Surgery

The Chicago Blackhawks will be without two defensemen for the rest of the season as Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan will both undergo surgery in the coming days, the team announced Thursday.

Seabrook's first surgery will take place Friday on his right shoulder. He is also scheduled to have surgery in early January on his right hip and a third procedure on his left hip in early February.

De Haan will undergo surgery for his right shoulder Friday, the team said.

Seabrook had been termed a “healthy scratch” for the Blackhawks before last week's loss to the Colorado Avalanche, but was later observed by team physicians for an undisclosed health issue.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Defenseman Brent Seabrook did not travel with the team to Winnipeg (undergoing further medical evaluation). #Blackhawks — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 19, 2019

He was a healthy scratch for several games earlier this season. He has three goals and an assist 32 contests for the Blackhawks.