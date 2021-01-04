Brent Seabrook, Evan Barratt ‘Unfit to Participate' as Blackhawks' Training Camp Opens

The Chicago Blackhawks took to the ice for their first training camp practice on Monday, but they did so without a few veteran players, as Brent Seabrook and Carl Soderberg were absent for the start of training camp.

The Blackhawks announced that Seabrook was “unfit to participate” in workouts, and he was not included on the team’s training camp roster, which was released Monday.

No immediate reason was given for Seabrook’s absence. It is not known if Seabrook will join the team before training camp breaks up next week.

Soderberg was unable to participate in practice due to immigration documentation issues, the Blackhawks announced. The forward is expected to hit the ice later in camp, but just when that will be remains unclear.

Blackhawks prospect Evan Barratt was also listed as “unfit to participate” on the team’s initial training camp roster. Barratt signed an entry level contract with the Blackhawks during the offseason, but now it appears that he’ll be operating at a disadvantage if he wants to potentially secure a roster spot prior to opening night on Jan. 13.

Three other Blackhawks were listed on the injury report, with Kirby Dach, who will likely miss the season due to a fractured right wrist, Alex Nylander, who suffered a torn left meniscus last season and aggravated the injury during offseason training, and Jonathan Toews, who is dealing with an unspecified medical issue, all listed as out for Chicago.

Training camp got underway Monday with a series of practices, and the team will work to trim its roster down to 23 skaters and three goaltenders prior to opening night on Jan. 13.