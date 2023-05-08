Blackhawks Win 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, Land No. 1 Overall Pick

Hawks win 2023 NHL Draft lottery, land No. 1 overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The ping-pong balls have spoken, and the Blackhawks have won the 2023 NHL Draft lottery, which means they will own the No. 1 overall pick. They had the third-highest odds to land the first pick at 11.5 percent, behind Anaheim (25.5) and Columbus (13.5).
This is the second time in franchise history the Blackhawks will draft first overall. The only other time was 2007, when Chicago selected Patrick Kane.
The consensus No. 1 overall selection this year is Connor Bedard, who could change life for the Blackhawks. He is a generational talent and had a historic season in the Western Hockey League, where he racked up 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists) in 57 regular-season games and 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in seven postseason contests.
The 2023 NHL Draft will be held on June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Blackhawks are currently slated to have 11 picks: two 1sts, four 2nds, two 3rds, one 4th, one 5th and one 7th.
Full draft lottery results:
No. 1: Chicago Blackhawks
No. 2: Anaheim Ducks
No. 3: Columbus Blue Jackets
No. 4: San Jose Sharks
No. 5: Montreal Canadiens
No. 6: Arizona Coyotes
No. 7: Philadelphia Flyers
No. 8: Washington Capitals
No. 9: Detroit Red Wings
No. 10: St. Louis Blues
No. 11: Vancouver Canucks
No. 12: Ottawa Senators (to Arizona Coyotes)
No. 13: Buffalo Sabres
No. 14: Pittsburgh Penguins
No. 15: Nashville Predators
No. 16: Calgary Flames
