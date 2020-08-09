Quest for the Cup

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights: Full Series Schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights will face off in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Blackhawks hoping to pull an upset over the top-seeded team in the Western Conference.

The series will get underway on Tuesday, Aug. 9, as the two clubs will square off at 9:30 p.m. in Edmonton.

We'll update the full schedule as it becomes available:

(All times are Central Daylight Time):

Game 1: Blackhawks at Golden Knights Tues., Aug. 11 9:30 p.m. (TV: NBC Sports Chicago)

Game 2: Blackhawks at Golden Knights Thurs., Aug. 13 4:30 p.m. (TV: NBC Sports Chicago)

Game 3: Golden Knights at Blackhawks Sat., Aug. 15 7 p.m. (TV: NBC)

Game 4: Golden Knights at Blackhawks Sun., Aug. 16 5:30 p.m. (TV: NBC Sports Chicago)

Game 5: Blackhawks at Golden Knights* Tues., Aug. 18 TBD (TV: NBC Sports Chicago)

Game 6: Golden Knights at Blackhawks* Thurs., Aug. 20 TBD (TV: NBC Sports Chicago)

Game 7: Blackhawks at Golden Knights* Sat., Aug. 22 TBD (TV: NBC Sports Chicago)

*= if necessary

