Tyler Johnson

Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson Undergoes Neck Surgery, Out 3 Months

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Tyler Johnson undergoes neck surgery, out 3 months

Tyler Johnson underwent neck surgery on Friday and is expected to be out approximately three months, the team announced.

"After trying to manage his neck pain conservatively for the past couple of weeks, Tyler underwent neck surgery today," team physician Michael Terry said in a statement. "The prognosis is good and his anticipated return to play is approximately three months."

Johnson has been out since Oct. 29. He left the game after taking a hit and was ruled out with neck soreness.

The Blackhawks also announced that Connor Murphy has been placed in concussion protocol. He left in the second period of Thursday's 4-3 shootout win in Washington after taking a high hit from Alex Ovechkin.

